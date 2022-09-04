TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

_____

808 FPUS54 KEWX 040750

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

TXZ192-042100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ205-042100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ183-042100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ220-042100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-042100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ193-042100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ190-042100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ172-042100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ208-042100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ206-042100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ224-042100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ228-042100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-042100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ209-042100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-042100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-042100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ223-042100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ207-042100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ191-042100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around

90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ222-042100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-042100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ186-042100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ202-042100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ225-042100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ194-042100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ171-042100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 70. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ217-042100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-042100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ185-042100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ203-042100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ173-042100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-042100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ218-042100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

250 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather