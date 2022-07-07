TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

100 FPUS54 KEWX 070716

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

TXZ192-072030-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ205-072030-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ183-072030-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ220-072030-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ187-072030-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ193-072030-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ190-072030-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ172-072030-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ208-072030-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ206-072030-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-072030-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ228-072030-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 107 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 105 to 110. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ184-072030-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-072030-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ219-072030-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-072030-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ223-072030-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ207-072030-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ191-072030-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ222-072030-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up

to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ189-072030-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-072030-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ202-072030-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-072030-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up

to 115.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

$$

TXZ194-072030-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ171-072030-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ217-072030-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ204-072030-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ185-072030-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-072030-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up

to 110.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-072030-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index

readings up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

TXZ221-072030-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ218-072030-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

216 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100 to 105. Highest heat index readings up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings up to

105.

$$

