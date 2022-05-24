TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 23, 2022

655 FPUS54 KEWX 240713

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

TXZ192-242015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ205-242015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ183-242015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs

in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-242015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ187-242015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ193-242015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ190-242015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ172-242015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ208-242015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ206-242015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ224-242015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ228-242015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot

with highs around 100.

TXZ184-242015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ209-242015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ219-242015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ188-242015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ223-242015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms with showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ207-242015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ191-242015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ222-242015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ189-242015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ186-242015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ202-242015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ225-242015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ194-242015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ171-242015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy

with thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ217-242015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot

with highs around 100.

TXZ204-242015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ185-242015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ203-242015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ173-242015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ221-242015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ218-242015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

213 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s.

