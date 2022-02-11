TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022

_____

665 FPUS54 KEWX 110926

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

TXZ192-112230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ205-112230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ183-112230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-112230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-112230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ193-112230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ190-112230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ172-112230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-112230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ206-112230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ224-112230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-112230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-112230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-112230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ219-112230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-112230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ223-112230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-112230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ191-112230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ222-112230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-112230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ186-112230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ202-112230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs around

60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-112230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ194-112230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Near steady

temperature around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ171-112230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

$$

TXZ217-112230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-112230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-112230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-112230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-112230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ221-112230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-112230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

326 AM CST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather