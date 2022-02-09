TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CST Wed Feb 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

