Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

TXZ192-172215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight chance

of rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ205-172215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow in the

morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

sleet. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ183-172215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow with a slight chance of

sleet. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ220-172215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ187-172215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of rain, a slight chance of snow and sleet. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ193-172215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, snow and sleet in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow with a

slight chance of sleet in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ190-172215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet. A

slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TXZ172-172215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet.

A slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wind chill readings around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ208-172215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, snow and sleet in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A

chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ206-172215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight chance

of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A

chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings

around 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ224-172215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ228-172215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ184-172215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ209-172215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A

chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ219-172215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ188-172215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet. A

slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TXZ223-172215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

sleet. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ207-172215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A

chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ191-172215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet. A

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TXZ222-172215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. A

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ189-172215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow and sleet. A

slight chance of rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TXZ186-172215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of snow

and sleet in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings as

low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TXZ202-172215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain with a slight chance of sleet

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of sleet in the evening. A slight

chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ225-172215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ194-172215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow with a

slight chance of sleet in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ171-172215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight

chance of rain, freezing rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ217-172215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of sleet in the evening. A slight

chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ204-172215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of snow and sleet in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ185-172215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of rain, a slight chance of snow and sleet. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Wind chill readings around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ203-172215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. A slight chance

of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of sleet in the evening. A slight

chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ173-172215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, a slight chance of

snow and sleet in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of sleet in the evening. A slight

chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind

chill readings as low as 15.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TXZ221-172215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ218-172215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

313 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Cold with lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

