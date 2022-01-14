TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 13, 2022

_____

734 FPUS54 KEWX 140857

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

TXZ192-142200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ205-142200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ183-142200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ220-142200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ187-142200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to north

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ193-142200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ190-142200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ172-142200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ208-142200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ206-142200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ224-142200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ228-142200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-142200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill

readings as low as 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

TXZ209-142200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ219-142200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 60.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ188-142200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

readings as low as 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

as low as 19 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ223-142200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ207-142200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ191-142200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ222-142200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-142200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs around

50. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ186-142200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 50.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings as low as 19 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ202-142200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ225-142200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ194-142200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ171-142200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Wind chill readings as

low as 18 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ217-142200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-142200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ185-142200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ203-142200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-142200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ221-142200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ218-142200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

257 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather