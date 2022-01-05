TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022 _____ 340 FPUS54 KEWX 050903 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 TXZ192-052215- Travis- Including the city of Austin 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ205-052215- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ183-052215- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ220-052215- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ187-052215- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ193-052215- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ190-052215- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ172-052215- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ208-052215- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ206-052215- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ224-052215- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ228-052215- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ184-052215- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ209-052215- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ219-052215- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ188-052215- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ223-052215- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ207-052215- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ191-052215- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ222-052215- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ189-052215- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ186-052215- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ202-052215- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ225-052215- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ194-052215- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ171-052215- Llano- Including the city of Llano 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ217-052215- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ204-052215- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ185-052215- Real- Including the city of Leakey 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ203-052215- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ173-052215- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ221-052215- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ218-052215- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 303 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather