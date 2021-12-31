TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

489 FPUS54 KEWX 310834

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

TXZ192-312145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 16 after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 14 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ205-312145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ183-312145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 18 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ220-312145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ187-312145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 20 mph after midnight. Wind

chill readings as low as 17 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 14 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ193-312145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 18 after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 16 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind

chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ190-312145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 14 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 12 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ172-312145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 10 above after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 9 above in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ208-312145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Wind chill readings as low as 19 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

16 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind

chill readings as low as 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-312145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 17 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 13 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ224-312145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder. Less

humid with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ228-312145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ184-312145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill readings as low as 14 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 11 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ209-312145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows around 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 19 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ219-312145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ188-312145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 13 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 12 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ223-312145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder. Less

humid with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ207-312145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

19 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ191-312145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 16 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

13 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ222-312145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder. Less

humid with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ189-312145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 14 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 13 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ186-312145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 20 mph

after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 14 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 11 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ202-312145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ225-312145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much colder. Less

humid with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

TXZ194-312145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much colder. Less humid with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as

18 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

readings around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ171-312145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 10 above after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 9 above in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ217-312145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-312145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ185-312145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 20 mph

after midnight. Wind chill readings as low as 15 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 13 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ203-312145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 18 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ173-312145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings as low as 13 after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill readings

as low as 11 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ221-312145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ218-312145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

234 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

