TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 28, 2021 _____ 706 FPUS54 KEWX 290806 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 TXZ192-292115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ205-292115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ183-292115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ220-292115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ187-292115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ193-292115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ190-292115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ172-292115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ208-292115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ206-292115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ224-292115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ228-292115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ184-292115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ209-292115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ219-292115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ188-292115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ223-292115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ207-292115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ191-292115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ222-292115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ189-292115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ186-292115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ202-292115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ225-292115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ194-292115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ171-292115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ217-292115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ204-292115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ185-292115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ203-292115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ173-292115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ221-292115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ218-292115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 306 AM CDT Wed Sep 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$