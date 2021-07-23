TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Hot. Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 107 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

249 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

