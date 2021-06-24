TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021 _____ 238 FPUS54 KEWX 240805 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 TXZ192-242115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ205-242115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ183-242115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ220-242115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ187-242115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ193-242115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ190-242115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ172-242115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ208-242115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ206-242115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ224-242115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ228-242115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .FRIDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ184-242115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ209-242115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ219-242115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ188-242115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ223-242115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ207-242115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ191-242115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ222-242115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ189-242115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ186-242115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ202-242115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ225-242115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ194-242115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ171-242115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ217-242115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight. .FRIDAY...Hot. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ204-242115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ185-242115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ203-242115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ173-242115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ221-242115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ218-242115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 305 AM CDT Thu Jun 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$