Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

TXZ192-212045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ205-212045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ183-212045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-212045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ187-212045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ193-212045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ190-212045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ172-212045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ208-212045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ206-212045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ224-212045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ228-212045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ184-212045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ209-212045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ219-212045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ188-212045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ223-212045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ207-212045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ191-212045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ222-212045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ189-212045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ186-212045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ202-212045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ225-212045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ194-212045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ171-212045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ217-212045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-212045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ185-212045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-212045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ173-212045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ221-212045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ218-212045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

242 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

