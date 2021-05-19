TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

_____

966 FPUS54 KEWX 190751

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

TXZ192-192100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-192100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ183-192100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-192100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-192100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ193-192100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-192100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ172-192100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ208-192100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ206-192100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ224-192100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-192100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-192100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-192100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-192100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ188-192100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-192100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-192100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-192100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ222-192100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-192100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ186-192100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-192100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-192100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ194-192100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-192100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ217-192100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-192100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ185-192100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ203-192100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-192100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-192100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-192100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

251 AM CDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

