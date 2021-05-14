TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 13, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

337 AM CDT Fri May 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

