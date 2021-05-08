TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021

386 FPUS54 KEWX 080758

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

TXZ192-082100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ205-082100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ183-082100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ220-082100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ187-082100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ193-082100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-082100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ172-082100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ208-082100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ206-082100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ224-082100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-082100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ184-082100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ209-082100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-082100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-082100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-082100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-082100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-082100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ222-082100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-082100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ186-082100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ202-082100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ225-082100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-082100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ171-082100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ217-082100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ204-082100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ185-082100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ203-082100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

TXZ173-082100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ221-082100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-082100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

258 AM CDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

