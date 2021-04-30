TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to

the southeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to

the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the east with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the east with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the southeast with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to

the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to

the southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to

the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to

the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to

the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southeast with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

355 AM CDT Fri Apr 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

