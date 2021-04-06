TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021 _____ 291 FPUS54 KEWX 060800 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 TXZ192-062100- Travis- Including the city of Austin 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ205-062100- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ183-062100- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ220-062100- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ187-062100- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ193-062100- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ190-062100- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ172-062100- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ208-062100- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ206-062100- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ224-062100- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ228-062100- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ184-062100- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ209-062100- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ219-062100- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ188-062100- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ223-062100- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ207-062100- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ191-062100- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ222-062100- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ189-062100- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ186-062100- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ202-062100- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ225-062100- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ194-062100- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ171-062100- Llano- Including the city of Llano 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ217-062100- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ204-062100- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ185-062100- Real- Including the city of Leakey 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ203-062100- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ173-062100- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ221-062100- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ218-062100- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 300 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$