TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

_____

348 FPUS54 KEWX 030830

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

TXZ192-032130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ205-032130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ183-032130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ220-032130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ187-032130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ193-032130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ190-032130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ172-032130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ208-032130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ206-032130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ224-032130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-032130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-032130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ209-032130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ219-032130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ188-032130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ223-032130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ207-032130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ191-032130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ222-032130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-032130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ186-032130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ202-032130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ225-032130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ194-032130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-032130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ217-032130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-032130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ185-032130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ203-032130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-032130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ221-032130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ218-032130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

230 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather