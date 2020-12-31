TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

007 FPUS54 KEWX 310832

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

TXZ192-312145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain before

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ205-312145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ183-312145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain and snow in the morning, then

snow with rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

100 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of

rain before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Less than

1 inch of snow accumulation. Total snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ220-312145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ187-312145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then rain and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ193-312145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Rain and thunderstorms. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ190-312145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then rain and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest

wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ172-312145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then rain with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow before

midnight. Less than 1 inch of snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ208-312145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ206-312145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ224-312145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ228-312145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TXZ184-312145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Much colder. Occasional rain and snow. Snow accumulation

up to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 100 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to

25.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of

rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Less

than 1 inch of snow accumulation. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ209-312145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ219-312145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ188-312145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Around 1 inch of snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow before

midnight. Less than 1 inch of snow accumulation. Total snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ223-312145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ207-312145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ191-312145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ222-312145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ189-312145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ186-312145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely and snow in the afternoon. Around 1 inch of snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of rain

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ202-312145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Around 1 inch of

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow before midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ225-312145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ194-312145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ171-312145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow before

midnight. Around 1 inch of snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ217-312145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Much colder. Rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ204-312145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

25 to 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ185-312145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Much colder. Rain and snow in the morning, then

occasional rain and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Around

1 inch of snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

rain and snow before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ203-312145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain with thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then rain and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow before midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to

35 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ173-312145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ221-312145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ218-312145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

232 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Rain and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

