Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

TXZ192-200315-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers with

thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ205-200315-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ183-200315-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 60.

TXZ220-200315-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ187-200315-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs around 60.

TXZ193-200315-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers with

thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ190-200315-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 60.

TXZ172-200315-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ208-200315-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers with

thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ206-200315-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ224-200315-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers with

thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ228-200315-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ184-200315-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ209-200315-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ219-200315-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ188-200315-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest

wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ223-200315-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers with

thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ207-200315-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers

and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ191-200315-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers with

thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 60.

TXZ222-200315-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ189-200315-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs around 60.

TXZ186-200315-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ202-200315-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ225-200315-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers and

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ194-200315-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers with

thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ171-200315-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest

wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs around 60.

TXZ217-200315-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ204-200315-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ185-200315-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 60.

TXZ203-200315-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ173-200315-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then

partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ221-200315-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ218-200315-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

802 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

