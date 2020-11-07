TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

TXZ192-072100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ205-072100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-072100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ220-072100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-072100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ193-072100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ190-072100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-072100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ208-072100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ206-072100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ224-072100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ228-072100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ184-072100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-072100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ219-072100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming cloudy. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

TXZ188-072100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-072100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ207-072100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ191-072100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-072100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ189-072100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-072100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-072100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-072100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ194-072100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ171-072100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ217-072100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ204-072100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ185-072100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ203-072100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-072100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TXZ221-072100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ218-072100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

156 AM CST Sat Nov 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

