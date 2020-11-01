TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

_____

358 FPUS54 KEWX 010734

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

TXZ192-012045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-012045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ183-012045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ220-012045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ187-012045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ193-012045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ190-012045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-012045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-012045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ206-012045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-012045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ228-012045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ184-012045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ209-012045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ219-012045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-012045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-012045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ207-012045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-012045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-012045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ189-012045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-012045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-012045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ225-012045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-012045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ171-012045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-012045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-012045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-012045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ203-012045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ173-012045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-012045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-012045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

134 AM CST Sun Nov 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

_____

