TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020
_____
906 FPUS54 KEWX 020734
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
TXZ192-022045-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ205-022045-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-022045-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ220-022045-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ187-022045-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ193-022045-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ190-022045-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ172-022045-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ208-022045-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ206-022045-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ224-022045-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ228-022045-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ184-022045-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ209-022045-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ219-022045-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ188-022045-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ223-022045-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ207-022045-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-022045-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ222-022045-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ189-022045-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ186-022045-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-022045-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ225-022045-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ194-022045-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ171-022045-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ217-022045-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ204-022045-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ185-022045-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ203-022045-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ173-022045-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ221-022045-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ218-022045-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
234 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
