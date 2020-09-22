TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
523 FPUS54 KEWX 220915
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
TXZ192-222215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ205-222215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ183-222215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ220-222215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ187-222215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ193-222215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ190-222215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ172-222215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ208-222215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ206-222215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ224-222215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ228-222215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ184-222215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ209-222215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ219-222215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ188-222215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ223-222215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near
steady temperature around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ207-222215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ191-222215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ222-222215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ189-222215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ186-222215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ202-222215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds becoming northeast 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ225-222215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ194-222215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ171-222215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ217-222215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ204-222215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ185-222215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ203-222215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ173-222215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ221-222215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ218-222215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
415 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
