TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
TXZ192-212230-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ205-212230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ183-212230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ220-212230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ187-212230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ193-212230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ190-212230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ172-212230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ208-212230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North
winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ206-212230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ224-212230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Not as warm.
Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Cloudy. Showers
and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ228-212230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ184-212230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ209-212230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Showers
likely and chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ219-212230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ188-212230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ223-212230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Showers
likely and chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ207-212230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ191-212230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ222-212230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ189-212230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ186-212230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ202-212230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ225-212230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.TODAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions expected. Cloudy. Showers
and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70.
Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy. Chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ194-212230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ171-212230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ217-212230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ204-212230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ185-212230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ203-212230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around
80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ173-212230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ221-212230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
North winds 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ218-212230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
419 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
