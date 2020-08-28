TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020

986 FPUS54 KEWX 280841

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

TXZ192-282145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-282145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-282145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-282145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ187-282145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ193-282145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ190-282145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ172-282145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ208-282145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ206-282145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-282145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph becoming south

5 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ228-282145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

$$

TXZ184-282145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-282145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ219-282145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows

around 80.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-282145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ223-282145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-282145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ191-282145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-282145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ189-282145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-282145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ202-282145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-282145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph decreasing to

5 mph after midnight. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to

107 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ194-282145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ171-282145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ217-282145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-282145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

$$

TXZ185-282145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-282145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-282145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ221-282145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ218-282145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

$$

