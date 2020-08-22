TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
_____
107 FPUS54 KEWX 220609 AAA
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
TXZ192-221915-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ205-221915-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ183-221915-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ220-221915-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ187-221915-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ193-221915-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ190-221915-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-221915-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ208-221915-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ206-221915-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ224-221915-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ228-221915-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ184-221915-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ209-221915-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ219-221915-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 99. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-221915-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ223-221915-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ207-221915-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ191-221915-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ222-221915-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ189-221915-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ186-221915-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-221915-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-221915-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ194-221915-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ171-221915-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ217-221915-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-221915-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
$$
TXZ185-221915-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ203-221915-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-221915-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-221915-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ218-221915-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
109 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 99. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather