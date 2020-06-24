TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

774 FPUS54 KEWX 240806

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

TXZ192-242115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-242115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-242115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ220-242115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-242115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-242115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ190-242115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-242115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ208-242115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ206-242115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ224-242115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ228-242115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ184-242115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-242115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ219-242115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ188-242115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-242115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ207-242115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-242115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ222-242115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ189-242115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-242115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-242115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-242115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ194-242115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ171-242115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ217-242115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ204-242115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-242115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ203-242115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-242115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ221-242115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ218-242115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

306 AM CDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

