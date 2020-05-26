TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020
_____
198 FPUS54 KEWX 260855
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
TXZ192-262200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ205-262200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ183-262200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ220-262200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ187-262200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ193-262200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ190-262200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ172-262200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ208-262200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ206-262200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ224-262200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around
90.
$$
TXZ228-262200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ184-262200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ209-262200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ219-262200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ188-262200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ223-262200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ207-262200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ191-262200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
$$
TXZ222-262200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ189-262200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-262200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-262200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ225-262200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ194-262200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ171-262200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ217-262200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ204-262200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ185-262200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-262200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-262200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ221-262200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ218-262200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
355 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather