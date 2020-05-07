TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

126 FPUS54 KEWX 070746

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

TXZ192-072100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ205-072100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-072100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-072100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-072100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-072100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ190-072100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-072100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-072100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ206-072100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ224-072100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ228-072100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-072100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-072100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ219-072100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-072100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-072100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ207-072100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ191-072100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-072100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ189-072100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-072100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-072100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-072100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ194-072100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-072100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-072100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-072100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-072100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-072100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-072100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ221-072100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-072100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

246 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

