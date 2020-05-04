TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020
702 FPUS54 KEWX 040816
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
TXZ192-042130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ205-042130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ183-042130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ220-042130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ187-042130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ193-042130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ190-042130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ172-042130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ208-042130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ206-042130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ224-042130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ228-042130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ184-042130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ209-042130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ219-042130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ188-042130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ223-042130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ207-042130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ191-042130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ222-042130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ189-042130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ186-042130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight, then partly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ202-042130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ225-042130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ194-042130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ171-042130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ217-042130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ204-042130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ185-042130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ203-042130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ173-042130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ221-042130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-042130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
316 AM CDT Mon May 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
