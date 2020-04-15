TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

357 FPUS54 KEWX 150737

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

TXZ192-152045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-152045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-152045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-152045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ187-152045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-152045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ190-152045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-152045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-152045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ206-152045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ224-152045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ228-152045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-152045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-152045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ219-152045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-152045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-152045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ207-152045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ191-152045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-152045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-152045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-152045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-152045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-152045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ194-152045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ171-152045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ217-152045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ204-152045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-152045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-152045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-152045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-221-152045-

Zavala-Wilson-

Including the cities of Crystal City and Floresville

237 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

