TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020

432 FPUS54 KEWX 080910

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

TXZ192-082215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-082215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ183-082215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-082215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-082215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-082215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-082215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-082215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-082215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-082215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ224-082215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ228-082215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-082215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-082215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ219-082215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-082215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ223-082215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-082215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ191-082215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-082215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ189-082215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ186-082215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ202-082215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ225-082215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ194-082215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-082215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-082215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-082215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-082215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-082215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ173-082215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-082215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-082215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

410 AM CDT Sun Mar 8 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

