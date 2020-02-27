TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
317 FPUS54 KEWX 270924
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
TXZ192-272230-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ205-272230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ183-272230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ220-272230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ187-272230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ193-272230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ190-272230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-272230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ208-272230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ206-272230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ224-272230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ228-272230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ184-272230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ209-272230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ219-272230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ188-272230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ223-272230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ207-272230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ191-272230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ222-272230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ189-272230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ186-272230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ202-272230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ225-272230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ194-272230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ171-272230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ217-272230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ204-272230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ185-272230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ203-272230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ173-272230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ221-272230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ218-272230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
324 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
