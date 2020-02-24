TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020
583 FPUS54 KEWX 240849
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
TXZ192-242200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ205-242200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ183-242200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ220-242200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ187-242200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-242200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ190-242200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ172-242200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ208-242200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ206-242200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ224-242200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ228-242200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ184-242200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ209-242200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ219-242200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ188-242200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ223-242200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ207-242200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-242200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ222-242200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ189-242200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ186-242200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 60. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-242200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-242200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ194-242200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ171-242200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ217-242200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-242200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-242200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ203-242200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-242200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ221-242200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ218-242200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
249 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
