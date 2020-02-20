TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

742 FPUS54 KEWX 200842

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

TXZ192-202145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ205-202145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ183-202145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ220-202145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ187-202145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ193-202145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ190-202145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ172-202145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ208-202145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ206-202145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ224-202145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ228-202145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ184-202145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ209-202145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ219-202145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ188-202145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ223-202145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ207-202145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ191-202145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ222-202145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ189-202145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ186-202145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ202-202145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ225-202145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ194-202145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ171-202145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ217-202145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ204-202145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ185-202145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ203-202145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ173-202145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ221-202145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ218-202145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

242 AM CST Thu Feb 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

