TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ205-212230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
TXZ183-212230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ220-212230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ187-212230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
TXZ193-212230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ190-212230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ172-212230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ208-212230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ206-212230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
TXZ224-212230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ228-212230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TXZ184-212230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ209-212230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ219-212230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ188-212230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ223-212230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ207-212230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ191-212230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ222-212230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ189-212230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ186-212230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ202-212230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ225-212230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ194-212230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ171-212230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ217-212230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ204-212230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ185-212230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ203-212230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ173-212230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers before midnight, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ221-212230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers before midnight, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ218-212230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
326 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
