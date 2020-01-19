TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020
604 FPUS54 KEWX 190901
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
TXZ192-192215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ205-192215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ183-192215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-192215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ187-192215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ193-192215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ190-192215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ172-192215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ208-192215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ206-192215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ224-192215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ228-192215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ184-192215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers before midnight, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ209-192215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
TXZ219-192215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ188-192215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ223-192215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ207-192215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ191-192215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ222-192215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ189-192215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ186-192215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ202-192215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-192215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ194-192215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ171-192215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ217-192215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ204-192215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ185-192215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-192215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ173-192215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ221-192215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ218-192215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
301 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
