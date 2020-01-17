TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

_____

094 FPUS54 KEWX 170926

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

TXZ192-172230-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ205-172230-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ183-172230-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-172230-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ187-172230-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ193-172230-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ190-172230-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ172-172230-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ208-172230-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ206-172230-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ224-172230-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ228-172230-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ184-172230-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ209-172230-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ219-172230-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ188-172230-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ223-172230-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ207-172230-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ191-172230-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ222-172230-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ189-172230-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ186-172230-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ202-172230-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ225-172230-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ194-172230-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ171-172230-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ217-172230-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ204-172230-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ185-172230-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-172230-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-172230-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ221-172230-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ218-172230-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

326 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather