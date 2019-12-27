TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019
_____
471 FPUS54 KEWX 270828
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
TXZ192-272130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ205-272130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ183-272130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-272130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ187-272130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-272130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ190-272130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ172-272130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ208-272130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ206-272130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ224-272130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ228-272130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-272130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-272130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ219-272130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ188-272130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ223-272130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ207-272130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ191-272130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ222-272130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ189-272130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ186-272130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-272130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-272130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ194-272130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance
of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ171-272130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-272130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-272130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ185-272130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-272130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ173-272130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ221-272130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ218-272130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
228 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather