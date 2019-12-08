TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019

_____

298 FPUS54 KEWX 080955

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

TXZ192-082300-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ205-082300-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ183-082300-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ220-082300-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ187-082300-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ193-082300-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ190-082300-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-082300-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-082300-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ206-082300-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ224-082300-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Chance of rain before midnight, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ228-082300-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-082300-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-082300-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain before midnight, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ219-082300-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-082300-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-082300-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ207-082300-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ191-082300-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-082300-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ189-082300-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-082300-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-082300-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain before

midnight, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ225-082300-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Chance of rain before midnight, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ194-082300-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ171-082300-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Chance of rain before midnight, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ217-082300-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-082300-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-082300-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ203-082300-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain before

midnight, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-082300-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain before

midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

before midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ221-082300-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain before midnight, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ218-082300-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

355 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather