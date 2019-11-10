TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before
midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 30.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ205-102215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ183-102215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers
before midnight, then rain likely, chance of freezing rain and
light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ220-102215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ187-102215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers
before midnight, then rain likely and chance of freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ193-102215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before
midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ190-102215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ172-102215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid
40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers
before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ208-102215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ206-102215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ224-102215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ228-102215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ184-102215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers
before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and light
sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ209-102215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ219-102215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ188-102215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid
40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers
before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and light
sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ223-102215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ207-102215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ191-102215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before
midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 30.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ222-102215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ189-102215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the
lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then a chance of rain and freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ186-102215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid
40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers
before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and light
sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ202-102215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
5 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then rain and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-102215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ194-102215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before
midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ171-102215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid
40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers
before midnight, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and light
sleet after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ217-102215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ204-102215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely before
midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ185-102215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers
before midnight, then rain and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-102215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then rain and freezing rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ173-102215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the
upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers
before midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings
15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ221-102215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ218-102215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
303 AM CST Sun Nov 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely
before midnight, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph
decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
