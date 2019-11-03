TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

710 FPUS54 KEWX 030900

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

TXZ192-032200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-032200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-032200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-032200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-032200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-032200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ190-032200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-032200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ208-032200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-032200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-032200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-032200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-032200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-032200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ219-032200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-032200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-032200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ207-032200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-032200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-032200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-032200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-032200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-032200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-032200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ194-032200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-032200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-032200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-032200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-032200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-032200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-032200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-032200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-032200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

