TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019
744 FPUS54 KEWX 020755
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
TXZ192-022100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ205-022100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
TXZ183-022100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ220-022100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ187-022100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ193-022100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ190-022100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ172-022100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ208-022100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
TXZ206-022100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ224-022100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ228-022100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ184-022100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ209-022100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
TXZ219-022100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ188-022100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ223-022100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around
50.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ207-022100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
TXZ191-022100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ222-022100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ189-022100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ186-022100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ202-022100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around
50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ225-022100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ194-022100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ171-022100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ217-022100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ204-022100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ185-022100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ203-022100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ173-022100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ221-022100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ218-022100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
255 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
