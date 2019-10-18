TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019

960 FPUS54 KEWX 180744

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

TXZ192-182045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ205-182045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ183-182045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ220-182045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ187-182045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ193-182045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-182045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

TXZ172-182045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ208-182045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ206-182045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ224-182045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

TXZ228-182045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ184-182045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ209-182045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ219-182045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ188-182045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ223-182045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ207-182045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ191-182045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ222-182045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ189-182045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ186-182045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ202-182045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ225-182045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

TXZ194-182045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ171-182045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ217-182045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ204-182045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ185-182045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ203-182045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ173-182045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ221-182045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ218-182045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

244 AM CDT Fri Oct 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

