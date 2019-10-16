TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ205-162130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ183-162130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
TXZ220-162130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ187-162130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 80.
TXZ193-162130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ190-162130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ172-162130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ208-162130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ206-162130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ224-162130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ228-162130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around
70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ184-162130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ209-162130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ219-162130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ188-162130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ223-162130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ207-162130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ191-162130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ222-162130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ189-162130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ186-162130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around
80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ202-162130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
around 80.
TXZ225-162130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ194-162130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ171-162130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ217-162130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ204-162130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ185-162130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around
80.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ203-162130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
around 80.
TXZ173-162130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ221-162130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ218-162130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
320 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
