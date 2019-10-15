TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

TXZ192-152200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers until late afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-152200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-152200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-152200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ187-152200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ193-152200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-152200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-152200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-152200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ206-152200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-152200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-152200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-152200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ209-152200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around

70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-152200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ188-152200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ223-152200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ207-152200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ191-152200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers until late afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-152200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-152200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-152200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-152200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s.

$$

TXZ225-152200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-152200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers until late afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ171-152200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-152200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-152200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-152200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers until late

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-152200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-152200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-152200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-152200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

354 AM CDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90.

$$

