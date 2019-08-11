TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
TXZ192-112115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to
around 116 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ205-112115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
TXZ183-112115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
TXZ220-112115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ187-112115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
99-104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99-104. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 97-102. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
TXZ193-112115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing
to around 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
TXZ190-112115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ172-112115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the mid 70s.
TXZ208-112115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
TXZ206-112115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ224-112115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around
114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
TXZ228-112115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 111 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings around
111 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs 100-105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
TXZ184-112115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ209-112115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to
around 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
TXZ219-112115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
TXZ188-112115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s.
TXZ223-112115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ207-112115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ191-112115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ222-112115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around
114.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to
around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index
readings around 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ189-112115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ186-112115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s.
TXZ202-112115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the mid 70s.
TXZ225-112115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 115.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
TXZ194-112115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
around 100.
TXZ171-112115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the mid 70s.
TXZ217-112115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102-107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 113 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 113 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs 100-105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
TXZ204-112115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
TXZ185-112115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s.
TXZ203-112115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
98-103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
99-104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 98-103. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 97-102. Lows in the mid
70s.
TXZ173-112115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around
109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the mid 70s.
TXZ221-112115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to
around 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ218-112115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
313 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 111 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
