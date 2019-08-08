TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
548 FPUS54 KEWX 081908
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
TXZ192-090815-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ205-090815-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ183-090815-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ220-090815-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-090815-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98-103. Lows in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98-103. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ193-090815-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ190-090815-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ172-090815-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ208-090815-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ206-090815-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ224-090815-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around
107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ228-090815-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ184-090815-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ209-090815-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ219-090815-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing
to around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings
around 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ188-090815-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ223-090815-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ207-090815-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ191-090815-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ222-090815-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 115.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ189-090815-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ186-090815-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-090815-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-090815-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 116.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 115.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around
100. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 111.
$$
TXZ194-090815-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 115.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ171-090815-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ217-090815-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
103-108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 114 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 102-107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-090815-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ185-090815-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ203-090815-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
99-104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
98-103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98-103. Lows in the mid
70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Highest heat index readings
around 111 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
98-103.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs 97-102.
$$
TXZ173-090815-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ221-090815-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 114.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ218-090815-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather