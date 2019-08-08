TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

548 FPUS54 KEWX 081908

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

TXZ192-090815-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-090815-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ183-090815-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ220-090815-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-090815-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

98-103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98-103. Lows in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98-103. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ193-090815-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ190-090815-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ172-090815-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-090815-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 114 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-090815-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-090815-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ228-090815-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105-110. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-090815-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ209-090815-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-090815-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index readings

around 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100-105.

$$

TXZ188-090815-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ223-090815-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ207-090815-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ191-090815-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-090815-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-090815-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ186-090815-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ202-090815-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-090815-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 116.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 111.

$$

TXZ194-090815-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ171-090815-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ217-090815-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

103-108. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 114 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 102-107. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-090815-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ185-090815-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ203-090815-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

99-104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

98-103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 98-103. Lows in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Highest heat index readings

around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

98-103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 97-102.

$$

TXZ173-090815-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-090815-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-090815-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

208 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

